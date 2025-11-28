Ben Affleck (Allegedly) Has A New Dunkin’ Ad Coming, And This Time He’s Reportedly Enlisted Jason Alexander, Two Friends Stars And More

For the past few years, Ben Affleck has been contributing to some of the funniest Super Bowl commercials with his star-studded, Boston-loving Dunkin’ ads, and it looks like that trend will continue in the new year. When Super Bowl LX airs on the 2026 TV schedule, the two-time Oscar winner will reportedly be peddling those holey breakfast pastries with the help of several stars from the best sitcoms of all time — including Friends’ Jennifer Aniston and Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander.

After another round of the super-popular DunKings commercials during the 2025 Super Bowl, Ben Affleck is allegedly doing a Good Will Hunting riff for the upcoming big game in Levi’s Stadium, which will be titled, naturally, “Good Will Dunkin’,” per Page Six. Some big names have apparently signed onto the project, including Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Jason Alexander, Alfonso Ribeiro, Ted Danson and Tom Brady.

What in the 1990s is going on here? Whatever it is, I really do hope we get to see a Friends reunion between Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston in these wildly successful Dunkin’ commercials. There’s no word on whether they’ll be playing their characters Joey Tribbiani and Rachel Green, but Ted Danson will allegedly appear as his character Sam Malone from Cheers.

It will be interesting to see how all of these actors come together, with Jason Alexander (aka Seinfeld’s George Costanza) and Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Carlton Banks) in the mix.

Tom Brady, meanwhile, obviously has a meaningful connection to Boston following a long career with the New England Patriots. He also previously appeared with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as a member of the fictional boy band The DunKings.

Details of the upcoming commercial are being kept super secret, sources say, as the production staff reportedly were required to put “tape over the cameras on their cell phones for added security” while shooting in Los Angeles.

It’s not surprising that the actor wants to churn out another doughnut-themed mini-movie, given how much he makes from the Dunkin’ commercials. Plus, fans get pretty excited, too, when Ben Affleck is seen sporting that Dunkin’ Donuts tracksuit.

The most recent offering, which came at Super Bowl LIX in February 2025, featured appearances from Donnie Wahlberg, Jeremy Strong, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Casey Affleck, Bill Belichick and Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who reportedly “forced her way” into the commercial.

I’m sure more surprises are in store this time around, but the actors who have already been allegedly announced are exciting enough for me. I can’t wait to see Ted Danson (presumably) back behind the bar as Sam Malone, and this will be Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc’s first time on-screen together since the Friends reunion in 2021 (available to stream with an HBO Max subscription).

Speaking of the Morning Show star, Jennifer Aniston has also appeared in Super Bowl ads in the past. She previously reunited with Friends co-star David Schwimmer in an ad for Uber Eats and continued to flaunt her comedic skills in a funny Skinny Pop commercial earlier this year.

We’ll definitely have our eyes peeled for what she, Ben Affleck and the rest are up to when the Super Bowl airs Sunday, February 8, on NBC and streaming with a Peacock subscription.