Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Just Shared Images For Its Christmas Episode, And There's A Specific Reason They Bum Me Out

A lot of shows are winding down this time of year in anticipation of the launch of the 2026 TV schedule, but Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is still going strong with new episodes. We're even getting the series' first Christmas episode on CBS on December 18th. However, I can't help but be a bit of a Scrooge about the upcoming event, because there's a specific reason the first photos from it bummed me out.

It looks like the holiday episode in Season 2 will be a bit lighter than the Thanksgiving special in Season 1, as the family gets caught up in some classic sitcom hijinks. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we're getting a big batch of guest stars based on the first images, and I think that means we probably won't see theYoung Sheldon character we're all wanting to see, Sheldon Cooper.

(Image credit: Troy Harvey/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

The McAllister's (Plus Missy) Are Going To The Beach For Christmas

“Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas” will take the core Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage cast to the beach for the holiday, and one guest star is along for the ride. Raegan Revord is back as Georgie's sister, Missy, and it looks like she's invited to vacation with the family in Miami in what might be a nod to one of the best Christmas movies of all time, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Notably missing from underneath the umbrella is Mary Cooper, who is seen talking to Missy and Georgie in another photo released for the episode. Maybe Mary opted to stay back in Medford to hang out with her new boyfriend, or perhaps there's another reason?

(Image credit: CBS)

Does Mary's Absence Mean We'll Miss Sheldon's Return To Medford?

It doesn't look like Mary will accompany the family to Miami, but why would she stay back when Missy and Georgie are in Florida? This is only speculation, but my guess right now is that Sheldon may come home from Caltech for the holidays, and I can only assume he's not a fan of the beach.

More On Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (Image credit: Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.) Could A Celebrity Guest Star In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 Get Connor Out Of His Latest Slump? The Actor Has Thoughts

From the very start of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, there have been questions of whether Iain Armitage would reprise his role as Sheldon Cooper. So, despite Georgie's strained relationship with his brother years later, it's easy to imagine the two interacting at least a bit during the holiday season.

I suppose, rather than cook up some reason why Sheldon couldn't come home for the holidays, it's more interesting to have Georgie and Mandy go on a Christmas vacation. Plus, maybe this vacation could end up informing us more about how these two will break up.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, based on pictures, it looks like this is going to be one of the lighter episodes of the season. And who knows, maybe we'll get a quick scene with Iain Armitage that's being kept a secret until the actual airing? If he is coming back, it would make sense to make it a surprise.

However, as of right now, it seems that Sheldon will not be going on vacation for the holidays.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Watch Season 1 and 2 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage with a Paramount+ subscription. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm hyped for the holiday episode, and if Sheldon doesn't show up, hopefully, we'll see him before the end of the season.