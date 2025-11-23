Zack Snyder Is Just Racking Up Followers While Sharing BTS Pics Of Henry Cavill's Superman, And I'm Loving Every Second

As popular as Instagram amongst celebrities, there are still some who are only now just joining the platform, and that includes Zack Snyder. The fan-favorite filmmaker just launched his account in October and, since then, he’s been racking up followers. Most of Snyder’s posts are filled with behind-the-scenes stills from his various films, including those that are part of the DC Extended Universe. Henry Cavill’s Superman has appeared in a few, and Snyder just dropped another Supes pic as he marked a social media milestone.

This weekend, Zack Snyder returned to Instagram to commemorate the fact that he hit over 400,000 followers. Considering he only joined the platform last month, that’s a very impressive feat. It makes sense that he’d want to celebrate that accomplishment, and I’m digging the fact that he used a pic of the DCEU’s Last Son of Krypton to do it. Check out the black-and-white photo below, which shows Henry Cavill – in costume - at the center of a set:

When it comes to this photo, the 300 helmer – who apparently shot this on his iPhone – didn’t specify which of his DCU movies it was taken from. My guess would be that this is either from the set of Man of Steel or Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, though. What I appreciate is that Snyder’s stream of posts seem to convey just how much he still relishes his time making his superhero movies. These tidbits also serve as cool tidbits that pull back the curtain on his gigantic blockbusters.

It also seems Zack Snyder has a particular fondness for the Big Blue Boy Scout, particularly Henry Cavill’s iteration of the hero. As a matter of fact, upon joining IG, Snyder immediately made it clear that Cavill was Superman in his eyes. Opinions on that front vary, especially given David Corenswet’s winning performance as Kal-El in the DCU. However, it’s hard not to love the fact that Snyder is still such an ardent proponent of Cavill’s Supes and is dropping photos of him in his “natural setting.”

Kal-El isn’t the only DCEU character who’s been showcased on Snyder’s Instagram account as of late. The director also recently shared one of his favorite photos of Ben Affleck’s Batman, and the snapshot gives all sorts of “Sadfleck” vibes. Additionally, Snyder posted a photo of Jared Leto’s Joker, with various fans subsequently commenting that they’d love to see more of that version of the Clown Prince of Crime.

Zack Snyder’s posts seemingly have fans feeling nostalgic for the DCEU continuity, which formally concluded with 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Since then, many have been rallying for the fictional universe to be revived and built upon in some form or fashion. At present, the chances of that happening seem slim, considering Warner Bros. and the newly established DC Studios are moving along with DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Still, the DCEU films still exist as they are and fans can still discuss and appreciate them as they so choose. As for Snyder, I wouldn’t be surprised if he continues to drop behind-the-scenes photos from those superhero movies. If that is indeed the case, I could also see his follower count on Instagram only increasing with time.

Those who’d like to check out the DCEU films can watch them now using an HBO Max subscription. Also, keep your eyes peeled for updates on upcoming DC movies.