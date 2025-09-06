Superman Star Nicholas Hoult’s Three-Word Take On His Return For Man Of Tomorrow Is Funny, But It Also Eases A Concern I Had

James Gunn has officially announced the upcoming Superman sequel , titled Man of Tomorrow. And as news spread about the much-anticipated follow-up to the 2025 movie schedule's breakout DC hit, the internet quickly lit up with excitement over the return of David Corenswet’s Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor. But while fans were buzzing about the upcoming DC movie , it was The Menu actor’s low-key, three-word reply that quietly stole the spotlight and eased one massive concern I had in the process.

On Instagram , the former X-Men: First Class star shared a striking piece of comic art featuring Superman and Luthor locked in battle. As cool as the artwork is, it was Hoult’s response to Gunn’s comment, “See you on set in not too long!” that will surely peak fans' interest. He replied:

Getting my razor.

It’s a short and funny response. However, it also says a lot, most notably, it eases my concern that Hoult might take the easy route with a bald cap this time around, instead of fully committing to shaving his head like he did for the DC Universe launching predecessor . Let’s be real: bald caps rarely look convincing. My mind immediately flashes to El Camino, the Breaking Bad sequel, and Bryan Cranston’s distracting, rubbery transformation into Walter White .

As we previously reported, Hoult shaved his head for Superman, a choice fans praised for its realism and dedication. Now that Man of Tomorrow is officially set for a July 9, 2027, release, fans have been wondering whether he’d do it again. His comment seemingly answers that pretty clearly: yes, he’s going bald, and he’s having fun with it.

In fact, Hoult might be one of the most committed actors ever to take on the role of Lex Luthor. While Gene Hackman remains a fan favorite , it’s well known that he famously refused to shave his head for the original Superman: The Movie, instead opting for wigs and finally a bald cap in the film’s closing moments.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Beyond being funny, it signals that the Mad Max: Fury Road performer isn’t just returning for a quick cameo or toned-down version of Luthor. Paired with the new Jim Lee and Mitch Gerads-inspired key art, featuring a power-armored Lex squaring off with Big Blue, it looks like the character will take a more physical role in the sequel. Unlike in Superman, where he pulled strings behind the scenes while The Engineer and Ultraman handled the muscle, Man of Tomorrow appears poised to let Luthor throw a few punches of his own.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been cautious about making premature announcements in the DCU, only setting release dates when the script is done and the vision is clear. So the early tease, coupled with Gunn’s casual “See you on set,” hints that cameras may start rolling sooner than expected.

So while Superman is still finishing its box office run and gearing up for its September 23 Blu-ray release, Man of Tomorrow is already shaping up to raise the stakes. And Nicholas Hoult? He’s not just back, he’s bald, bold, and apparently ready to brawl.