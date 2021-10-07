Woody Harrelson Reportedly Involved In Bar Scuffle In DC

As far as his recent box office output is concerned, actor Woody Harrelson couldn’t be more on top of the world. Thanks to Venom: Let There Be Carnage setting a pandemic box office record , Harrelson’s Carnage is making a lot of moviegoers happy with his gleeful madness. But apparently there was someone in Washington D.C. who wasn’t exactly his biggest fan, which reportedly led to a bar scuffle that saw Woody Harrelson defending himself from a physical assault.

The story was reported by The Washington Post , which reports that the incident allegedly started when Woody Harrelson asked a patron at the “Top of the Gate” bar to delete photos he’d reportedly taken of the actor and his daughter. This led to an argument that eventually led to the unnamed participant, who was reported to have been drinking himself, took a run at Harrelson, who then “struck” him in self defence. No charges have been filed at this time, as Washington DC police have come to that same conclusion.

Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported from this incident. Reading through the details of the fight itself, it sounds like Woody Harrelson’s would-be attacker “retreated to his room” after being hit. In all seriousness, that one move must have been pretty powerful to seemingly de-escalate the situation that the True Detective star found himself a part of, in the late hours of last night.

Woody Harrelson is currently in the nation’s capital to film an HBO drama series , The White House Plumbers. A five-part limited series about the Watergate break-in scandal that rocked the Nixon presidency, Harrelson is part of an all-star cast that includes Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Domhnall Gleeson , Game of Thrones veteran Lena Headey , and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka ; among others.

Surely making for an interesting story on the set of The White House Plumbers, Woody Harrelson now has his own personal history with the Watergate Hotel. While nowhere near as earth shattering in its impact as those historical events, it’s an intriguing story nonetheless. Still, the important part is that no one was majorly hurt, and we can look back on this story without a tragic undertone being present. The only wound suffered here, so far, is the pride of the attacker; and that can usually be regained.