Zendaya Candidly Makes A Rare Comment About How She And Tom Holland Have Handled Constantly Being In The Public Eye

The public loves celebrity couples, and there are few quite as popular as Zendaya and Tom Holland. Fans love shipping the talented young couple, who worked together on the Spider-Man trilogy. While some fans are wondering when they might appear in an upcoming Marvel movie, others are happy to see how their romantic relationship plays out. And Zendaya candidly made a rare comment about how she and Holland have handled constantly being in the public eye.

The young couple is constantly making headlines, with rumors swirling that Holland and Zendaya might be heading down the aisle. The pair are usually pretty quiet about their relationship, but Zendaya opened up during her cover shoot and interview for Vogue. She spoke about their sudden jump to superstardom, and how Holland handled this new lifestyle. In her words:

We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.

Points were made. Holland became a household name thanks to his work in the MCU (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). And while Zendaya was a Disney star from a young age, she's now one of the most bankable movie stars in the business. Indeed, there's been no real negative press or horror stories from the pair despite their wild popularity.

In the same interview, Zendaya specifically referenced a time that she and Tom Holland went to visit the Louvre in the fall of 2022. They were told by the museum that this might not be a great idea, due to how busy it would already be. But they decided to go anyway, and soon were being photographed in now-viral images. She spoke about their experience, saying:

It was actually fine. You just kind of get used to the fact that, Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of. I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life.

Points were made. While being gawked at and photographed by other folks at the Louvre probably wasn't ideal, Zendaya is seemingly determined to continue living her life. And while she and Holland were indeed photographed at the museum, the pair were eventually allowed to stay late. It turns out that they made lemons out of lemonade, as the Euphoria star explained:

It was one of the coolest experiences ever. It was like Night at the Museum.

It certainly sounds like the pair are keeping their heads on straight, while dealing with massive fame and adoration from the public. And both of their careers don't show any signs of slowing down, so this level of notoriety will likely only continue.

As previously mentioned, fans are hoping to see Zendaya and Tom Holland in another Spider-Man movie, but it's unclear if/when that might happen.