Oh Snap, Zendaya Was Caught Out With A Gold Band Instead Of Her Usual Engagement Ring

Things haves seemingly been quiet on the Tom Holland/Zendaya front as of late, despite the two both having big movies releasing this year. Zendaya is joining Robert Pattinson in the A24 film, The Drama, and she and Holland are part of the all-star cast of The Odyssey and starring in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Right now, though it's not their 2026 movie schedule releases that have fans buzzing. Zendaya was recently seen out without her massive 5 carat engagement ring and was instead wearing a simple gold band. And, of course, now there's speculation brewing.

Zendaya was seen out in Beverly Hills this week with film producer Josh Lieberman, for reasons unknown to the general public. However, what caught the eye of fans, especially after it was posted by Deux Moi on Instagram, was the lack of an engagement ring. Instead Z was wearing a simple, understated gold band, which could mean a number of things. However, many are suspecting this could be a signification of Holland and Zendaya having reached a new phase of their relationship.

For context, Zendaya was first seen with her sparkler of a ring at the Golden Globes last year and, since then, she's been spotted wearing it several times. Many came to the conclusion that this was, in fact, an engagement ring given to her by long-term beau Tom Holland. That was later confirmed when Holland’s dad slipped some proposal details and, subsequently, Zendaya has rarely been seen without the ring.

Now, since the ring has been swapped with a wedding band, there's reason to wonder if the two Spider-Man stars decided to get married in secret. This isn’t out of the question, especially considering the duo got engaged in private. While they shared the occasional couples post at the beginning of their relationship, like a notable birthday shoutout from Zendaya back in 2022, the couple have only grown increasingly more private. So the idea of them getting married and not announcing it would certainly track.

There are also many other reasons Zendaya could've decided to swap out her ring. For starters, the ring is absolutely massive, and wearing a ring that has been valued at a half a million dollars every day is a bit impractical, even for a celebrity. Also, the former Disney Channel star is about to promote The Drama, which centers around an engaged couple preparing for a wedding. The notion of this being part of the promotional campaign may sound wild but promo for the film has already been hyper meta, with Z and Pattinson even posing for pics as part of a faux wedding site.

I doubt the general public will be getting a direct answer behind the ring swap, until the couple is ready to reveal it themselves. Still we now certainly have a reason to keep an eye on Zendaya’s hand as she embarks on yet another press tour very soon.

You can see Zendaya in The Drama when the film hits theaters on April 3rd, 2026. You can also see Zendaya and Tom Holland as a package deal in The Odyssey, which is slated for a July 17, 2026 release and in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which opens on July 31.