Insider Drops Claims About Jason Momoa’s Feelings On Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum’s Engagement

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz became linked in the headlines due to their collaboration on her directorial debut, Pussy Island. However, they subsequently made news again after sources alleged that they'd begun dating. And last week, it was reported that the two had officially become engaged, with the Batman actress later spotted wearing a stunning engagement ring . Now, an insider is dropping claims regarding how Jason Momoa, who was married to Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet , feels about the engagement.

It goes without saying that this is a major step for the two A-listers, so it's natural that those in their orbit would have strong feelings about it. Thankfully, for them, it sounds like the Aquaman star is more than in the couple's corner. An inside source alleged to People that Zoë Kravitz’s former stepfather is quite enthused by the news of their nuptials:

The engagement was happy news for Jason. He loves both Channing and Zoë. He thinks they are a great couple. Jason is their biggest supporter.

Even after Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split in 2022 after 15 years together and five years of marriage, he's still been rooting for Zoë Kravitz. He was quick to hype up her role as Catwoman in The Batman and supported her at the superhero film’s premiere . The Game of Thrones actor also praised Kravitz after her SNL hosting debut , saying she “killed it.” So though this latest report is only hearsay at this point, the idea of Momoa being a cheerleader for his former stepdaughter isn't far-fetched, given their seemingly close relationship.

You could also tell from the get-go that the Hawaiian actor shipped them when he roped in Channing Tatum while supporting The Batman . Familial bonds are important, and that's especially true during major life moments like these. One would think that if the A-lister really is rooting for the two stars to succeed, then they appreciate it.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were first caught up in dating rumors around August 2021 due to some cryptic Instagram activity on Channing Tatum's part . He not only followed the Big Little Lies actress’s official account but four of her fan pages as well. Based on what they've shared, they really hit it off after filming for Pussy Island kicked off . Kravitz's attraction to the Step Up actor stems from his feminist qualities and lack of fear when it comes to exploring the darkness of his characters.

The G.I. Joe star, for his part, enjoyed working with his lady/Pussy Island director. He believes she did a better job behind the camera than he was when he did when he directed Dog. So all in all, this entire relationship seems to have been initiated by a mutual respect and admiration between the two actors, and you love to see that.

As of right now, details on Channing Tatum (who's allegedly excited about the engagement) and Zoë Kravitz's nuptials are scarce. So those who've been following their love story are sure to be eager to get more information. It's likely that the bride's father, Lenny Kravitz, will give her away, but it'll be interesting to learn whether the reportedly supportive Jason Momoa might be involved in the ceremony, too.

While you wait for more updates, know that Jason Momoa will next appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which opens on December 22 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases.