New Movie Releases: 2020 Movie Release Date Schedule

Every new year js an exciting opportunity for cinefiles. After all, each new year has Hollywood deliver a full fresh slate of films for audiences around the world to experience - and each annual collection is vastly different than any that came before it. Obviously 2020 is no exception to this, as it has its own vast selection of upcoming movies with exciting release dates, and we're going to explore them all through this feature.

There is an impressive number of very exciting releases set to hit the big screen in 2020, and it's with this guide that you'll learn exactly when they will all be coming out. From January 2020 to December 2020, and from Bad Boys For Life to Black Widow to Dune, we have all the information you're looking for. And be sure to keep checking back throughout the year to see how things have shifted.

Bad Boys For Life January 2020

January 2020 Releases

Friday January 3rd
The Grudge

Friday January 10th
The Informer
Like A Boss
Underwater

Friday January 17th
Bad Boys For Life
Dolittle

Friday January 24th
The Gentlemen
Run
The Turning
The Last Full Measure

Friday January 31st
Gretel & Hansel
The Rhythm Section

Birds Of Prey And The Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn February 2020

February 2020 Releases

Friday, February 7th
Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
The Lodge

Friday, February 14th
Fantasy Island
The Photograph
Sonic The Hedgehog
What About Love
Downhill

Friday, February 21st
The Call Of The Wild
Emma
Greed
Brahms: The Boy II
Las Pildoras de Mi Novio (My Boyfriend's Meds)

Friday, February 28th
Burden
The Invisible Man
The Whistlers

Onward March 2020

March 2020 Releases

Friday March 6th
First Cow
The Burnt Orange Heresy
Onward
The Way Back

Friday March 13th
My Spy
Bloodshot
I Still Believe
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

Friday March 20th
A Quiet Place: Part II

Friday March 27th
Mulan
Saint Maud

Trolls World Tour April 2020

April 2020 Releases

Friday April 3rd
Fatherhood
The Lovebirds
The New Mutants
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Friday April 10th
No Time To Die
Charm City Kings

Friday April 17th
Antlers
Trolls World Tour
Monster Problems
Promising Young Woman

Friday April 24th
Bad Trip
Antebellum

Black Widow May 2020

May 2020 Releases

Friday May 1st
Black Widow
Dream Horse

Friday May 8th
Covers
Greyhound
Legally Blonde 3
The Personal History of David Copperfield

Friday May 15th
Scoob!
Untitled Saw Film
The Woman In The Window

Friday May 22nd
Fast & Furious 9
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

Friday May 29th
Artemis Fowl

Wonder Woman 1984 June 2020

June 2020 Releases

Friday June 5th
Wonder Woman 1984

Friday June 12th
Candyman

Friday June 19th
Soul
Staten Island

Friday June 26th
In The Heights
Top Gun: Maverick

Bob's Burgers Movie July 2020

July 2020 Releases

Friday July 3rd
Free Guy
Minions: The Rise Of Gru

Friday July 10th
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Untitled Next Purge Chapter

Friday July 17th
Bob's Burgers: The Movie
Tenet

Friday July 24th
Jungle Cruise

Friday July 31st
Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Morbius

Bill And Ted Face The Music August 2020

August 2020 Releases

Friday August 7th
The Empty Man
Infinite

Friday August 14th
Escape Room 2
The One and Only Ivan
Nobody
Malignant

Friday August 21st
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Let Him Go
Untitled Fred Hampton Project

Friday August 28th
Spell
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Unhinged

Annabelle Comes Home Poster

September 2020 Releases

Friday September 4th
Monster Hunter

Friday September 11th
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Friday September 18th
Without Remorse
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
The King's Man

Friday September 25th
Last Night In Soho
The Many Saints Of Newark
Praise This
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Halloween Kills October 2020

October 2020 Releases

Friday October 2nd
BIOS
Venom 2

Friday October 9th
Death On The Nile
The Witches
Fatale

Friday October 16th
Snake Eyes
Halloween Kills

Friday October 23rd
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Untitled Universal Event Comedy

Raya And the Last Dragon November 2020

November 2020 Releases

Friday November 6th
The Eternals
Stillwater

Friday November 13th
Clifford The Big Red Dog
Deep Water
Untitled Universal Event Film

Friday November 20th
Happiest Season
Untitled Amblin Project
Godzilla vs. Kong

Wednesday November 25th
King Richard
Raya And The Last Dragon

Dune December 2020

December 2020 Releases

Friday December 11th
Samaritan

Friday December 18th
Dune
Uncharted
Coming 2 America
West Side Story

Wednesday December 23rd
The Croods 2
Tom and Jerry

Friday December 25th
The Last Duel
The Tomorrow War
News Of The World

What 2020 movies are you most excited to see? Which would you not send your worst enemy to see? Hit the comments section below with all of your thoughts, feelings, and opinions, and stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for our coverage of all these titles and more!

