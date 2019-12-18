The Final Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Predictions

All of that time spent thinking about a galaxy far, far away, in addition to all the marketing and what has been said about the film, has given each fan their own ideas about what they think will happen in Episode IX. So with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker landing in theaters this week, it’s time to find out how in tune with the Force we are and make some final predictions as to what we think will actually happen in this Saga’s climactic chapter.