Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In January 2020

Believe it or not, 2020 starts in two weeks. December 2019 was Disney+'s first full month, after its November 12 debut, and the first time we got a tweet revealing all of the new content for the month. Disney+ has yet to do that for all of January 2020, but we do know most of what's coming -- including both 2019's Aladdin and 2019's The Lion King.
January 2020 will also be our first month of Disney+ without more episodes of The Mandalorian, since the Chapter 8/Episode 8 Season 1 finale drops Friday, December 27. What will replace it? Nothing can. But at least we know Season 2 is in the works.
At any rate, Disney+ is basically doing what Netflix does and releasing a bunch of new titles on the 1st of the month, with more added in bits as the month goes on. Most of Disney+'s new January 1st content appears to be TV series from the Disney family library -- including several shows from National Geographic. But there's also Cool Runnings -- John Candy's last movie to be released in his lifetime -- and Holes and Red Tails, among others.
Here's what Disney+ is adding on the first day of the new year:
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
New Library Titles
• America's National Parks (Season 1)
Anything look good to you? You can really "Drain" everything with that NatGeo series. Disney+ likes to add a lot of shorts, like Mater's Cars Toons series. Disney Channel nostalgia fans might appreciate getting to binge all four seasons of Austin & Ally. It's also kind of hidden in the middle of that lineup, but don't miss Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp to Pop, a one-hour special documentary that aired on ABC in 2014, showing the history of Marvel from the comic books to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
There's also this to look forward to later in January:
Wednesday, January 8
• Aladdin (2019)
Tuesday, January 28
• The Lion King (2019)
While The Mandalorian Season 1 will be over, the streamer will continue to air new episodes of other originals into January 2020 -- including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Encore!, Marvel’s Hero Project, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Forky Asks A Question, Pick of the Litter, and One Day At Disney. For example, Episode 5 of One Day At Disney airs Friday, January 3, titled "Bob Iger: CEO," with Iger recalling the early days of his career. Maybe that's your kinda thing, maybe not.
If you're still feeling the Christmas spirit, don't forget that Disney+ has a ton of great Christmas movies to watch, including the new addition, Arendelle Castle Yule Log. Here are more:
Holiday Collection On Disney+
• Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Those holiday titles are already on Disney+. If you are lucky enough to have the next week or two off from work, you can binge holiday titles around Christmas and use New Year's Day to watch some of the new titles being added January 1.
Stay tuned for more of what Disney+ is releasing in January 2020. The streamer likes to release intel one week at a time, but I'm hoping/expecting Disney+ to share another full month roundup tweet like this in the next week.
If you're thinking of getting or gifting Disney+ for everything that's already on there or coming later in 2020, use this link for a free 7-day trial. Don't forget that some movies (like Star Wars: The Last Jedi) are still on Netflix for a little while longer and that's why they are not on Disney+ yet. Here's when several major movies will be heading to Disney+, since they already have official arrival dates. Here's when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2 should be available.
Keep up with everything heading to the big screen next year with our 2020 movie release date schedule. Since there's a lot of crossover with TV shows above, here's everything premiering on TV in early 2020. And if you're curious about what Netflix is adding in 2020, check out this handy schedule.