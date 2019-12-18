Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In January 2020

At any rate, Disney+ is basically doing what Netflix does and releasing a bunch of new titles on the 1st of the month, with more added in bits as the month goes on. Most of Disney+'s new January 1st content appears to be TV series from the Disney family library -- including several shows from National Geographic. But there's also Cool Runnings -- John Candy's last movie to be released in his lifetime -- and Holes and Red Tails, among others.