The 10 Best Netflix Movies Of 2019

3. Klaus

Klaus is an instant classic. My cynical heart grew at least two sizes watching the film, which is Netflix's first original animated movie. Maybe this should be its new niche. Jason Schwartzman voices the lead character of Jesper, the rich and lazy Postmaster General's son, who is sent to the dismal town of Smeerensburg and told he has to post 6,000 letters in a year or his father will cut him off. Once Jesper gets there, his own heart eventually melts and he changes the town in all the ways you already expect. No major twists there, you instantly know where it's going. But on the way is so much wit and warmth -- plus some of the most stunning frame-worthy visuals. I laughed out loud in a couple of places and sobbed like a lonely toddler toward the end. I can't wait to re-watch this movie every year.