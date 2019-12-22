A Complete List Of Rey’s New Jedi Skills From Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker confirmed numerous times that there can indeed be physical interaction through a Force bond, like when Kylo Ren was able to rip a necklace Rey got on Pasaana right off her neck and when they later dueled each other through this bond. But during the movie’s third act, Rey kicked things up a notch by transporting Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from her hand into Ben Solo’s while they were far away from each other in Palpatine’s temple. Presumably the two of them having formed a Force dyad (the first such phenomena in generations) is what allowed Rey to pull off this trick, and it came in handy since Ben needed a weapon to use against the Knights of Ren. Since Rey also brought Leia Organa’s lightsaber with her, she remained armed.