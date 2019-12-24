10 Little Moments Big Star Wars Fans Will Appreciate In Rise Of Skywalker

Jedi Voices From The Great Beyond

At the beginning of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey was trying to communicate with the spirits of dead Jedi, but failed to do so. Cut to her clash with Palpatine, just when all seems lost, she hears the voices of those very Jedi she tried to reach earlier, with all of them lending their strength to her so she could defeat the Sith Lord once and for all. The best part of this sequence is that it’s not just Jedi from past movies who are heard, but also a few individuals from the animated shows. You can look through our Rise of Skywalker cameos feature for the full list of voices, but suffice it to say that this was one of the movie’s biggest pieces of fan service.