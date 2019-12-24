The 10 Most Anticipated Romantic Movies Coming To Theaters In 2020

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar adds to Kristen Wiig’s exciting year of movies. In June, fans can catch her as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984. Then in July, this romantic movie comes out. It’s Wiig second collaboration with writing partner Annie Mumolo; they also wrote the hit comedy Bridesmaids together. Going by Mumolo and Wiig’s past work, we expect many outrageous comedic moments in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. The film will also have no shortage of female empowerment moments as well as some romantic ones, since we know Jamie Dornan has a past with them. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar should be the fun summer romantic comedy that we need.