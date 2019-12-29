Dune And 9 Other Books To Read Before Their 2020 Movie Adaptations

The Invisible Man

Universal Studios has long been trying to set up a Dark Universe based on the famous “monsters” it has the rights to. While the idea of an inter-connected world filled with these monsters doesn't look to be moving forward, The Invisible Man is expected to re-ignite the Dark Universe as a brand. What’s interesting about this movie is it looks to veer far from the source material. This version will follow the titular character’s ex as she catches on to his presence in her life after their abusive relationship. It’s based on H.G. Wells’ 1952 novel of the same name. Catch it in theaters on February 28.