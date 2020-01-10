The 12 Most Anticipated Netflix Original Movies Coming To Netflix In 2020

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (February 12, 2020)

This Valentine’s Day, return to the world of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Officially, Lara Jean and Peter (Noah Centineo) are dating, but it might not be smooth sailing for the young lovers when one of Lara Jean’s other former crushes and letter recipient John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) returns to her life. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before became a huge favorite among teen romance movie fans: the sweet story of Lara Jean and Peter became the summer romance of 2018. Now fans can’t wait to see their favorite Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo and Lana Condor continue Lara Jean and Peter’s love story.

Dancing With The Stars winner Jordan Fischer is a great addition to the cast, not only for his killer pipes, but because he might just make To All the Boys fans question if they’re team Peter or team John Ambrose. To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You launches on Netflix on February 12.