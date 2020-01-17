Netflix And Movie Trailers Of The Week: The Lovebirds, Bloodshot, And More

Guns Akimbo

While Daniel Radcliffe is an actor whose name is synonymous with his role in the Harry Potter franchise, he's done a ton of interesting independent projects since graduating from Hogwarts-- both on the small and big screen. Radcliffe has also been shown to have a penchant for ultra stylistic and unconventional projects, and that's certainly true for Guns Akimbo. The upcoming action comedy movie is directed by Jason Lei Howden, and follows protagonist Miles as he deals with some wild circumstances. A group called Skizm forces people to fight to the death, recording it and putting it online. Unfortunately, Miles gets himself involved, and all sorts of hilarity and misadventures follow. Did I mention he's just got guns stuck to his hands, and she happens to be a badass? Opposite Radcliffe is Ready or Not's Samara Weaving. Guns Akimbo will arrive in theaters on March 5th.