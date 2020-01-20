Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston: 10 Over-The-Top Reactions To Their SAG Reunion

Leave a Comment
The Internet collectively lost its mind last night over the 2020 SAG Awards reunion of exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. They both won awards, and were both shown to react fondly to the other winning. They also had a "moment" backstage that send fans into a tailspin.
In his latest awards speech for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt quipped he was going to add his supporting actor SAG win to his Tinder profile, reminding everyone that he's single now.
As the world knows, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married from 2005, until he left her for his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. Now Brangelina is no more. Jen went on to marry Justin Theroux, but they too split up. So, obviously, the internet decided Brad and Jen were meant to get back together (even though he cheated on her).
When Jennifer Aniston won her SAG award for The Morning Show, Brad Pitt was shown to watch her speech backstage:
And then photos came out of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston actually interacting backstage, with her hand on his chest and Brad watching Jen as she walked away.
It was more than fans could handle. Actually it was more than other celebrities could handle too, with melodramatic reactions posted by Jamie Lynn Spears, Rumer Willis, and more:
Here are more over-the-top reactions from Friends fans and other Brad & Jen watchers:
Some fans dug up Brad Pitt's own stint on Jennifer Aniston's show to fit the churning rumor mill:
A few fans captured the video of the exes holding hands and decided it was worthy of all-caps:
The exes didn't exactly do much besides be friendly, but it was enough for fans:
Since 2020 just started, some Brad and Jen fans took the reunion buzz as a sign that they were meant to get back together this year:
People who don't watch The Bachelor as obsessively as I do won't understand how great this reaction is, but it's Bachelor Peter Weber's mom and her mysterious quote from the full 2020 season promo. Now it's a meme for Brad and Jen:
Some fans didn't let Brad Pitt off the hook for what he did to Jennifer Aniston, they just gave him the creepy Netflix YOU treatment, like this:
And at least one fan was REALLY behind on the news -- or just really sarcastic about it:
However, for every over-the-top internet reaction there is an equal opposite reaction, and the swooning Brad & Jen shippers were definitely called out:
Personally, I'm with this fan:
The good news is, both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are thriving professionally. He has a great shot at the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and she really was fantastic in the first season of The Morning Show and I'm looking forward to Season 2 on Apple.
As for the Brad and Jen romance rumors? Jennifer Aniston thinks they're hysterical, but she knows the drill. She and Brad Pitt are all over the awards circuit this year for their respective projects, so what else are people going to talk about?
If The Morning Show really wants to drive traffic to Apple, it should land Brad Pitt for a Season 2 cameo. He does kind of owe her one.