Taylor Swift’s Documentary Miss Americana Has Screened, See What People Are Saying

Believe it or not, it’s been almost 15 years since Taylor Swift first came onto the music scene as a bright-eyed country star singing about the tear drops on her guitar. Since then, she’s made seven deeply-personal albums and toured the world with them. Swift is a pop culture icon who has grown up in front of our eyes. Now she’s pouring her heart out on Netflix’s Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, a documentary about the musician embracing her voice in the public sphere.