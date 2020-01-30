Margot Robbie Wore Feathers To The Birds Of Prey Premiere To Be Extra Fantabulous

Ultimately, there’s been a lot of talk about the looks of the ladies in Birds of Prey, as fashion was a big component in this movie, along with comfort when it came to wearing clothes for action scenes. In general, there's been a lot of love regarding the looks of the female leads in the upcoming movie, but there has been a small amount of backlash online for some of the chosen costumes (specifically related to their lack of sexiness). At least the leading actresses in the movie have enough feathers to do some tarring and feathering, should it come to that.