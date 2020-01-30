Margot Robbie Wore Feathers To The Birds Of Prey Premiere To Be Extra Fantabulous

Leave a Comment
Birds of Prey had its big, splashy London premiere this week and Margot Robbie certainly dressed up for the occasion. Basically, the actress decided to really roll with the bird theme, going so far as to wear feathers for the big premiere. I know, if you are reading this and thinking “feathers” you might be getting flashbacks to that time Bjork wore that swan dress to the Oscars. But really, Margot Robbie’s look was a whole lot more fantabulous.
She wore a feathered top with a billowing skirt and bright pink gloves, a look that mimics a lot of the bright colors Harley Quinn has sported in the early trailers for Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn. Take a look.
The look is reminiscent of one Harley Quinn wears in Birds of Prey in which the comics character reports a crime to a nonplussed police officer in a black hat and long black coat, similarly wearing a fuschia scarf as a pop of color.
To be honest, I’m less keen on the pink gloves than I am the rest of the feathery look, but I do like the pop of color they provide. In general red carpet looks at premieres like these can often be a lot of fun, as actors and actresses like Margot Robbie try to match the tone of the costumes in the movie or the general pallet of the flick they are promoting. This memorably happened with the Black Panther premiere a couple of years ago when the Marvel actors dressed on theme.
During awards season, a lot of red carpet looks are notably glam, which is fun to see but is often very different than the stylings at movie premieres. My favorite red carpet moments, however, tend to be when celebrities come off as real people, such as when it was revealed Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot wears flip flops on the carpet
For the premiere of the latest DC flick, Margot Robbie wasn’t the only Birds of Prey star who was on-theme, as Jurnee Smollett-Bell also chose feathers, in her case, at the bottom of her dress.
Ultimately, there’s been a lot of talk about the looks of the ladies in Birds of Prey, as fashion was a big component in this movie, along with comfort when it came to wearing clothes for action scenes. In general, there's been a lot of love regarding the looks of the female leads in the upcoming movie, but there has been a small amount of backlash online for some of the chosen costumes (specifically related to their lack of sexiness). At least the leading actresses in the movie have enough feathers to do some tarring and feathering, should it come to that.
Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7. See more about the movie with our full guide.