Netflix And Movie Trailers Of The Week: A Quiet Place Part II, Sonic, And More

The work week has come and gone, and with it has come a flurry of new entertainment news. It's a very exciting time for the movie world, as Awards Season is in full swing and the Academy Awards are nearly upon us. This weekend is also the Super Bowl, which will no doubt bring a slew of thrilling (very expensive) movie trailers. Some of which have arrived early, and are actually already on this list.
Given how busy the work week can be, it can be easy for some of the latest entertainment news to pass by unnoticed. This includes trailers, ones which are promoting projects that will get theatrical releases, as well as streaming services like Netflix. If you happened to miss the latest fear not, as CinemaBlend is compiling a weekly list of trailers just for you. Check them out below.
A Quiet Place: Part II
The past few years have been a bit of a renaissance for the horror genre, as original and exciting projects are brought to theaters to great fiscal and critical success. John Krasinski's A Quiet Place continued that tradition in 2018, with a sequel quickly being green lit. Part II will arrive this year, and the first trailer recently revealed the day the apocalypse happened. Now a new clip has arrived ahead of the Super Bowl, revealing another perspective of that scene and including the first look at Krasinski back on camera-- despite his character Lee dying at the end of the first movie. A Quiet Place: Part II will see the return of the original cast, as well as the addition of newcomers like Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. The highly anticipated movie will arrive in theaters on March 20th.
Sonic the Hedgehog
Another movie that has already released its Super Bowl trailer is Sonic the Hedgehog. The video game adaptation has had a rocky road to theaters, as the original design for the title character left much to be desired. What resulted was countless memes, and a redesign that pushed Sonic's release date back. But the new design is much more accurate to video game character, and the trailers have been relatively well received. In the new Super Bowl spot, we see a variety of athletes compliment Sonic's speed, before new clips from the movie were revealed. Gaming fans will be happy to see Sonic in his charge attack/ball form for the first time-- complete with the same sound effects from the Sega games. The movie's cast is lead by Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, and Jim Carrey. Sonic the Hedgehog will arrive in theaters on February 14th.
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run
The trio of new Super Bowl ads come to a close with Nickelodeon's upcoming animated blockbuster The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. This is far from the first SpongeBob movie, but it is the first theatrical release from the franchise that is entirely rendered by CG, instead of 2D animation. The movie follows the title character and Patrick, as they attempt to find and rescue SpongeBob's pet Gary. Flashbacks will also reveal how the two met. The voice cast of SpongeBob are all set to reprise their roles for Sponge on the Run, and there will also be some surprising live-action cameos. While the first trailer showed Keanu Reeves as a tumbleweed, the Big Game revealed another celeb that will be featured: Snoop Dogg. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will arrive in theaters on May 22, 2020.
Netflix's A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Netflix has become a real juggernaut in the film world, as seen by their many Academy Award nominations this year. The streaming service produces original content, but it also seeks out distribution rights on movies that have already been shot. That's exactly what's happening with
Will Becher and Richard Phelan's A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. From the iconic claymation world of Nick Park (Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run), the upcoming flick is a standalone sequel to 2015's Shaun the Sheep Movie. Netflix scored the rights to distribute the new movie in the U.S., following a theatrical release across the pond. A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon will be available to stream on Netflix February 14th.
Fantasy Island Final Trailer
Fantasy Island comes to us from legendary horror studio Blumhouse, which is behind some of the most iconic modern classics including Paranormal Activity, Get Out, and Insidious. Blumhouse recently began turning its focus on classics like Halloween, and Fantasy Island will follow suit. A horror remake of the classic TV show of the same name, the story follows a group of people who travel to a destination that promises to make their fantasies come true. But things soon take a dark turn, as their dreams become nightmares. Directed by Kick-Ass 2 and Truth or Dare's Jeff Wadlow, the trailers tease a fun and scary ensemble drama, with some big names attached. Lucy Hale plays protagonist Melanie, with other familiar faces including Michael Pena and Michael Rooker. Fantasy Island will arrive in theaters on February 14th, like so many others on this list.
There are clearly some very exciting movies coming down the pipeline, both streaming on Netflix and in theaters. Most of the projects on this list are arriving in time for Valentine's Day, no doubt hoping to cash in on couples going on dates, as well as friends who are getting together on the holiday. It should be interesting to see how the chips ultimately fall, and which movies end up with box office supremacy once they finally arrive in theaters. After all, moviemaking is ultimately a business. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.