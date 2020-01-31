Netflix And Movie Trailers Of The Week: A Quiet Place Part II, Sonic, And More

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

The trio of new Super Bowl ads come to a close with Nickelodeon's upcoming animated blockbuster The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. This is far from the first SpongeBob movie, but it is the first theatrical release from the franchise that is entirely rendered by CG, instead of 2D animation. The movie follows the title character and Patrick, as they attempt to find and rescue SpongeBob's pet Gary. Flashbacks will also reveal how the two met. The voice cast of SpongeBob are all set to reprise their roles for Sponge on the Run, and there will also be some surprising live-action cameos. While the first trailer showed Keanu Reeves as a tumbleweed, the Big Game revealed another celeb that will be featured: Snoop Dogg. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will arrive in theaters on May 22, 2020.