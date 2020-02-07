Who Should Win Best Supporting Actress At The 2020 Oscars, According To CinemaBlend

When it comes to tallying the votes, a number of writers and editors at CinemaBlend ranked their favorite performances from one to five, with the number one pick being their favorite, and number five being their least favorite. After tallying up the scores based on the averages, a conscious was made. The ranking serves as a composite of everyone's collective picks, not merely the choices of any one individual person. It should also be noted that, when it comes to picks three and four, there was a tie in place. Therefore, we differentiated the choices based on which nominee received the most #1 votes. Without further ado, this is CinemaBlend's official ranking of 2020's Best Supporting Actress nominees!