10 Fantastic '90s Movies Available To Stream Now

Even as someone relatively new to the big screen at the time, While You Were Sleeping's Sandra Bullock gives her signature onscreen charisma. Lucy may be doing something morally grey, but you only sympathize and root for her happy ending. Bill Pullman and Sandra Bullock have great romantic chemistry. This makes it easy to slip into this strange concept and just enjoy the comedy and romance of While You Were Sleeping. Disney+ has the charming romantic comedy While You Were Sleeping available to stream. Stream it HERE.