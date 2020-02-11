Wow, Looks Like Sony Has Another Spider-Man Spinoff In The Works

If you were looking for a Spider-Man spinoff to entertain yourself with in 2021, you’ve now had your wish granted. With October 8, 2021 announced by Exhibitor Relations Co. as being earmarked for this mysterious Sony project, that would see this film being the first to stake out that particular date in that calendar year. Though, a week after this particular debut, both Halloween Ends and the filmed version of Hamilton: An American Musical being distributed by Disney will be released.