You Can Thank Charlize Theron For This Year's Best Oscars Photo

The actual nominees in this image would go home empty handed, but Charlize Theron at the very least went into this not expecting to win, likely because Renee Zellweger had been taking all the major awards for her role in Judy, so she probably wasn't too disappointed. Tom Hanks was believed to be a long shot as well with most of the money being on Brad Pitt. In both cases that's exactly what happened at the Oscars as well. Knowing that going in, the focus for all involved was almost certainly just to enjoy Oscar night, and it looks like they all did.