The 10 Saddest Movies On Netflix, Ranked

Like Marriage Story, Blue Valentine gives a raw, real, and extreme look at a marriage on the brink of divorce. Blue Valentine is a lot harder to watch than Marriage Story, because the film takes a no holds barred look at how nasty things can get between a couple. At least with Marriage Story, the two still seem to respect each other, but in Blue Valentine, Ryan Gosling's and Michelle Williams' characters have very scarring issues that help rapidly deteriorate their marriage. Additionally, William’s character clearly wants out but Gosling’s character is very much still holding on to a dream. Blue Valentine really wants to break your heart, so it shows you the good times just to make the inevitable spiral towards darkness all the more tear-inducing. Stream it HERE.