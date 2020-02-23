Batgirl Casting: 11 Actresses Who Have What It Takes To Fill Barbara Gordon's Shoes

Barbara Gordon was first introduced on the pages of the DC Comics back in 1961 and has remained a staple superhero in the universe ever since. When she debuted in Batman #139, Batgirl was a college graduate in her late twenties. But, there’s also her Birds of Prey identity “Oracle”, who follows a more seasoned Barbara who is wheelchair ridden. Nowadays, she is most well-known for being around 21 and our best guess is Warner Bros might want to inject some youth into their franchise with its Batgirl movie.