Florence Pugh's Marmalade Skills Have Fans And Even Paddington Excited

Yes, who knew that a batch of marmalade could entice the internet this much? If you aren’t on Instagram, or didn’t catch Florence Pugh’s latest cooking demonstration, it was replete with her using phrases like “then it gets all marmalade-y” and “that's perfectly good orange dirt." The end result is that a lot of people got really excited about Florence Pugh making marmalade. Probably because in another life she’d be an onscreen cooking master like Giada. Anyway, you can see for yourself.