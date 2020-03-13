Why Bloodshot’s Director Tried To Push Vin Diesel’s Action ‘Beyond The Realm’ Of His Characters Like F9’s Dom

I think any actor wants to do something different, right? The Fast series is larger than life. So they’re borderline superheroes already. There is definitely a want to push beyond just punching a guy through a wall. Because Don’s run through a wall before. So there was always a desire to make sure we were pushing something beyond the realms of his other characters. I mean, Xander, Dom, Riddick, they’re on all the threshold of being ‘superheroes’. So it was very much how do we make sure that he’s portrayed at a level beyond that.