11 Stunning Nature Documentaries Available On Disney+

The Crimson Wing: Mystery Of The Flamingos

Every year, Lake Natron in Tanzania becomes the gathering place of over 2 million lesser flamingos who flock to the hot and salty waters to feed on algae and breed thanks to the location's caustic environment gives the birds safety from outside predators. This annual migration was finally captured in Disneynature's first production, the 2008 documentary The Crimson Wing: Mystery Of The Flamingos. Directors Matthew Aeberhand and Leander Ward were able to film capture the essence of life and death in a formidable location that is next to impossible to strive within. In the first of many documentaries that were to come, Disneynature proved that with a lot of resources and dedicated filmmakers, even the most remote areas of the world could be captured.