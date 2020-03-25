Frozen 2: 8 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Olaf’s “In Summer” Blanket Returns In Frozen 2

It’s not often that Disney makes a sequel to one of their movies (unless they are one of these strange direct-to-video movies). But in the instance of Frozen II, there were a ton of references to the original that could fill an entire other list. It’s cool (pun intended) that they are included because it helps audiences feel like they are in the same world they stepped into the 2013 version. During the song “Some Things Never Change,” Olaf and Anna can be seen lying on the same blanket that first appears in Olaf’s famed number “In Summer” in the original movie. Oh and from the song, it looks like it’s actually the end of summer and the leaves are beginning to change to autumn.