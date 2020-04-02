Frozen 2's Bruni And 8 Other Adorable Disney Characters That Deserved More Screen Time

Gus is curious and spunky. Normally, I’m not a fan of mice (sorry Mickey) but this little dude is just so freaking cuddly. You want to put him in your hand and snuggle close, diseases be damned! Gus and Jaq appear quite a bit in Cinderella and many other Cinderella spin-offs. They also have a cameo in Ralph Breaks the Internet.Though there are plenty of Gus and Jaq appearances, we want more. I prefer Gus to Jaq, but seems like you can’t have one without the other, so I would love to see a full-feature about Gus and Jaq, even if it’s just about them outsmarting Lucifer the cat.