Thor 4: What We Know So Far About Love And Thunder

Korg (Taika Waititi)

Not only is Taika Waititi set to return as the director of the next Thor solo film, but he’ll also be reprising his part as the fan-favorite Korg. We first met Korg in Thor: Ragnarok as a failed revolutionary forced to compete in the Grandmaster’s gladiator fights, but his life has gotten considerably better since then. He helped the people of Asgard escape the clutches of Hela, and then became an important figure in the life of the God of Thunder when he was struck with depression following Thanos’ snap. We have no idea what his part in Thor: Love And Thunder will be, but it’s certainly going to provide comedic relief.