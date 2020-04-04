Thor 4: What We Know So Far About Love And Thunder

Leave a Comment
Prior to the release of Avengers: Endgame, there was a broad assumption that Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor were seeing their period in the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to an end. The three characters had seen their individual solo trilogies play out, and it felt like the blockbuster would serve as a big goodbye for the trio. But while the massive film did say so long to both Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth’s time as the God of Thunder is not over, as he will soon be back in Thor 4 a.k.a. Thor: Love And Thunder.
The feature is easily one of the most exciting films planned for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in so being it is the subject of a lot of questions and speculation. That in mind, we’ve created this guide to specifically sort out everything that we know about the film so far – with the plan being to repeatedly update it as Thor: Love And Thunder continues to develop.
What Is The Release Date For Thor: Love And Thunder?
When Marvel Studios announced their Phase Four film slate at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, fans were surprised to learn that the schedule only extended as far as the end of 2021… but very happy to learn the identity of the title that will be closing out the two-year-long era of the franchise. Thor: Love And Thunder will be the fourth of four MCU titles set to hit theaters next year, following Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and the untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel and will be released on November 5, 2021.
When Will Thor: Love And Thunder Start Production?
Usually Marvel movies will be in production about a year out from their scheduled release dates, but evidently Thor: Love And Thunder is getting a little extra time to come together. In January 2020 it was said that there were plans to start shooting in August 2020. Of course, that statement was made before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s unknown how the disruptive period has impacted the project.
What Is Thor: Love And Thunder’ Rating?
Not being a character who speaks with a lot of adult language and isn’t known for being overly excessive when it comes to violence, Thor is a hero who hasn’t needed an R-rating to be himself on the big screen thus far, and there is little expectation for that to change with Thor: Love And Thunder. Every film in which Chris Hemsworth has played the God of Thunder has received a PG-13 rating from the MPAA, and it’s expected that the Thor: Ragnarok sequel will be no exception.
Who Is Directing Thor: Love And Thunder?
In the making of Thor: Ragnarok, director Taika Waititi breathed new life into what had been considered by many to be the weakest of the solo Marvel Cinematic Universe series – so it came as a surprise to literally nobody when it was revealed that Marvel Studios wanted him back for Thor 4. In addition to directing, he is also taking care of screenwriting duties, though that is a job that he is splitting with co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who came aboard the project in February 2020. While in pre-production on Thor: Love And Thunder, Taika Waititi is also simultaneously busy directing his seventh feature film, Next Goal Wins, which is a sports comedy based on the 2014 British documentary of the same name.
What Is The Story Of Thor: Love And Thunder?
Other than the fact that Thor: Love And Thunder will pick up where Avengers: Endgame left off with the titular character, there really isn’t much known about the plot of the movie. At the end of the massive 2019 blockbuster, the God of Thunder decided to depart Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy on a mission to discover who he is beyond all of the trappings of his birthright. No longer serving as the king of Asgard, he will be on the hunt for a new purpose.
Adding an interesting twist to the matter is the fact that Thor 4 will see the return of Jane Foster, the character this time around getting a superhero upgrade, and while we aren’t quite sure yet who the film’s central villain is going to be, the production has landed an A-lister for the part.
Who’s Starring In Thor: Love And Thunder
Here is a quick rundown of all the stars confirmed to be in Thor: Love And Thunder so far.
Thor (Chris Hemsworth)
Back in 2011 when the first Thor was released, Chris Hemsworth was almost exclusively known for his part playing James T. Kirk’s father in the opening sequence of J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek reboot, but the world has totally changed for the actor since then… and his time as the Asgardian hero has had everything to do with it. His role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has helped him become one of the biggest stars in the world, and while the movies hasn’t always been the greatest time for him as a performer, his wonderful experience making Thor: Ragnarok inspired him to make a fourth solo film as the God of Thunder.
Chris Hemsworth will have more than 10 years under his belt playing Thor by the time Thor: Love And Thunder comes out, having played the character in seven different movies during that time. We can’t say for certain how much more time he will spend playing the role beyond the new Taika Watiti-helmed adventure, but we hope it’s indefinite.
Jane Foster (Natalie Portman)
With Thor: Ragnarok not spending a great deal of time on Earth (save for a quick trip to Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum and a cliff in Norway), the film didn’t really have any time to feature the Thor series’ cast of human characters. That, however, is changing in a major way with the fourth installment. It was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 during the Marvel Studios Hall H panel not only that Natalie Portman would be returning to play Jane Foster in Thor: Love And Thunder, but that the blockbuster will see her become worthy of the titular god’s mantle and become The Mighty Thor from writer Jason Aaron’s comic run with the character.
Not counting the archive footage that was used in Avengers: Endgame, Natalie Portman hasn’t appeared in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. According to Taika Waititi, she was primarily interested in reprising the role of Jane Foster in Thor: Love And Thunder because it offered her the opportunity to do something different than what she did in her previous two go-rounds with the character – namely become a full-blown superhero.
Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)
When we last saw Valkyrie, she was set to take on a rather hefty responsibility. With Thor deciding to do some soul searching to learn who he is beyond being a member of Asgardian royalty, he left the responsibility of ruling the kingdom (now located in Tønsberg, Norway) to her. With the character confirmed to return in Thor: Love And Thunder, we’ll presumably get an update in the film on how her time as king has been going.
Thor: Love And Thunder will be the third Marvel Cinematic Universe movie for Tessa Thompson following both Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. Off-screen in Avengers: Infinity War she narrowly escaped Thanos’ initial attack on the Asgardian arc, and then was one of the heroes who wound up surviving the Mad Titan’s snap with the Infinity Gauntlet. All things considered, she’s had a rather good string of luck since meeting Thor on Sakaar, and hopefully that luck won’t run out any time soon.
??? (Christian Bale)
One of the most compelling mysteries surrounding Thor: Love And Thunder is the identity of the character that will be played by Christian Bale. It was confirmed in early January 2020 that the actor was boarding the project, and a few months later Tessa Thompson confirmed that he will be playing the villain in the film, but everything else about the role has been kept entirely hush-hush.
As many have pointed out since talk of the casting started swirling, this is far from Christian Bale’s first time at the superhero movie rodeo. From 2005 to 2012 he reigned as the big screen version of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, and to this day he is considered by many to have delivered the definitive cinematic take on the character. It will definitely be interesting to see how his Marvel Cinematic Universe role winds up comparing and contrasting with his time as the Caped Crusader.
Korg (Taika Waititi)
Not only is Taika Waititi set to return as the director of the next Thor solo film, but he’ll also be reprising his part as the fan-favorite Korg. We first met Korg in Thor: Ragnarok as a failed revolutionary forced to compete in the Grandmaster’s gladiator fights, but his life has gotten considerably better since then. He helped the people of Asgard escape the clutches of Hela, and then became an important figure in the life of the God of Thunder when he was struck with depression following Thanos’ snap. We have no idea what his part in Thor: Love And Thunder will be, but it’s certainly going to provide comedic relief.
Since helming Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi has kept busy both in front of the camera and behind it, most notably writing, directing, and starring in the Academy Award-winning World War II satire Jojo Rabbit. Following his appearance in Avengers: Endgame he played a supporting role in the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and also has roles in the upcoming films Free Guy and The Suicide Squad.
Where Can You Stream Thor Movies?
As noted, Thor has had seven big screen adventures to date, and all of them can be streamed online instantly provided you have subscriptions to the proper services:
Thor (2011)
If you wish to go back and watch Thor’s origin story, and see how he went from conceded jerk to hero, the 2011 film from director Kenneth Branagh is now available to watch on Disney+.
The Avengers (2012)
Disney+ is also the only place where you can watch the blockbuster that totally changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Thor teaming up with Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, and Hawkeye to save the world from his adopted brother, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Thor: The Dark World isn’t exactly considered the best film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Disney+ can nonetheless witness the eponymous god’s battle against Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) and his army of Dark Elves any time they want.
Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015)
While Thor particularly specializes in extraterrestrial threats, he had the chance to battle a totally Earth-centric one rejoining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to fighting the titular villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and you can watch all the action now on Disney+.
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Taika Waititi totally changed Thor’s legacy on the big screen with Thor: Ragnarok, and if you’re really looking to get a sense of what to expect from Thor: Love And Thunder, rewatching the blockbuster on Disney+ is the best way to get that done right now.
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
While Avengers: Infinity War was sold as a massive team movie, Thor really is the central hero of the story… though his strength isn’t quite enough to result in a victory at the end. You can relive the devastation now on Netflix.
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
To catch up with all of the latest events in the God of Thunder’s life prior to Thor: Love And Thunder, all you need to do is turn on Disney+ and check out his journey battling depression and getting revenge against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.
Are There Any Trailers Or Teasers For Thor: Love And Thunder?
At this stage in the game, it is definitely far too early to be talking about Thor: Love And Thunder footage. With filming still a ways off, nothing exists right now to be packaged into a teaser or trailer for the blockbuster. In all likelihood we won’t actually see anything publicly released for the feature until about half a year from its release a.k.a. circa May 2021 (which also just so happens to be when Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is coming out)
We plan to continue keeping close track of Thor: Love And Thunder as it continues to make its way through the various stages of development, and will also routinely update this feature with the latest updates. Stay tuned!