Two Movies Are Heavily Benefiting From Netflix Releases Right Now

Movie theaters are having a rough time right now due to them being among the many businesses that have had to shut their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Streaming, on the other hand, is doing quite well for itself, because with social distancing and quarantining being the new norm, people are turning to services like Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video for entertainment more often as they’re stuck at home. Speaking of Netflix, two movies in particular are getting a lot of eyes on there right now.