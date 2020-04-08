Can't Hardly Wait And 13 Other Epic Teen Movies To Stream Or Rent Online

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Every decade has a few teen movies that define it. These flicks emphasized growing pains, the conflicting views between parents and children, and immortalized the importance of teen parties. Can’t Hardly Wait is one of the 90s defining teen comedies and a cult classic. It along with Booksmart and Superbad have helped highlight the hilarious journey before, during, and after the high school graduation party.