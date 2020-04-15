After The Conjuring 3: 5 Horror Subgenres The Conjuring Universe Should Explore In The Future

First of all, plenty of filmmakers have managed to depict true stories that seem unlikely for comedy through a humorous lens and in an admirably tasteful manner, such as Martin Scorsese’s Jordan Belfort biopic The Wolf of Wall Street or Richard Linklater’s Bernie starring Jack Black as a real-life convicted murderer, but I have yet to see a filmmaker make this same attempt with a film that tries to be both funny and scary. It is a bold and potentially dangerous endeavor, but that is just what makes the idea so exciting. If the makers of the Conjuring Universe choose the right story and the right person with the right the vision, they may be able to come out with a truly revolutionary horror-comedy classic.