Feelings Are Mixed On Keanu Reeves As Wolverine Fan Art

Keanu Reeves has never been as popular as he is right now. Between his John Wick film franchise and the fact that Reeves just appears to be one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, everybody seems to love him. A star of that level would seem destined to find his way into something like a Marvel movie, and it appears there have been conversations along those lines in the past, but as of yet nothing has come of it. Although, one artist has an idea for where Reeves might work: Wolverine.