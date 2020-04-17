Feelings Are Mixed On Keanu Reeves As Wolverine Fan Art

Leave a Comment
Keanu Reeves has never been as popular as he is right now. Between his John Wick film franchise and the fact that Reeves just appears to be one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, everybody seems to love him. A star of that level would seem destined to find his way into something like a Marvel movie, and it appears there have been conversations along those lines in the past, but as of yet nothing has come of it. Although, one artist has an idea for where Reeves might work: Wolverine.
Keanu Reeves is incredibly popular and Wolverine is one of the all time fan favorite comic book characters, so you might think people would be absolutely in love with the idea of bringing these two together. However, surprisingly, not everybody is on board. First, check out the image from Zerologhy, that turns John Wick into Logan.
We frequently see both amateur and professional artists fan cast their favorite actors as well known superheroes or other characters. And as far as that goes, I think Keanu Reeves as Wolverine works about as well as anybody, but based on the comments on the Instagram post, not everybody agrees. As one person points out, the traditional comic book design for Logan is actually a lot different than Keanu Reeves' actual build.
I cant see Keanu Reeves as wolverine. He is way to tall. Logan is a short, stocky man. But i can see him playing prince namor the Submariner
While this is certainly true, that the comic book Wolverine is traditionally drawn to resemble a walking beer keg with claws, it's not like Hugh Jackman is short or stocky. The previous big screen Wolverine was tall and everybody got over that when Jackman turned out to be otherwise absolutely perfect in the role.
Of course, when the MCU gets around to recasting Wolverine, this could be the studio's chance to go with a more comic accurate version of the character.
Meanwhile, other responses are a bit less articulate, but even more adamant that this is a bad choice.
No... No god please no
Nobody seems to have a particular dislike for Keanu Reeves in general, because seriously who doesn't like Keanu Reeves? Instead, the negative response seems to be mostly focused around the idea that Reeves would fit better as a different character, or that Wolverine as a character needs a longer break and should be left alone for now.
Of course, that's not to say that there aren't some who absolutely love the idea of Keanu Reeves as Wolverine.
This is the real deal!! He should be Wolverine!!'
And there are other opinions in line with this one, who think Keanu would be perfect with a set of claws.
What do you think? Does Keanu Reeves work as Wolverine? Let us know in the poll below.