Chris Hemsworth Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Epic One Shot In Netflix's Extraction

The whole thing was by far the most exhausting shoot I've ever been a part of. Sam and I have worked together on Avengers films and I knew it was going to be full of all the talent he was going to bring to the table with actions and stunts, but he took it up to a whole new level that I hadn't experienced before. You know, you have Sam strapped to the bonnet of a car, diving off buildings with you in amongst fight sequences. The camera work has an energy for us as performers that's pure adrenaline. And exhaustion.