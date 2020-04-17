Chris Hemsworth Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Epic One Shot In Netflix's Extraction

Leave a Comment
Just about one year after the release of Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth and the Russo Brothers’ next collaboration, Extraction, is set to drop on Netflix. The movie is a high-octane action flick that has the Thor actor playing a black market mercenary on a dangerous mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Ahead of the film’s release next week, Hemsworth is sharing some incredible behind-the-scenes footage of an ambition long shot sequence. Take a look:
As Chris Hemsworth shared on Twitter, the Extraction includes an almost-12-minute “oner,” which includes a series of long shots that look like one continuous shot joined seamlessly. Think along the lines of Sam Mendes’ 1917. That entire movie was made up of long shots stitched together to look like the camera never turns off or changes positions. Although on the Best Picture nominee, much of it is trickery to the eye that makes it look continuous, but does include edits.
For Extraction, the cast and crew attempted one of the longest one shots ever attempted on film in a massive action sequence that includes a car chase, knife and gun fight. As Chris Hemsworth detailed in the behind-the-scenes video, the Netflix movie achieved something never seen before. It was the most exhausting shoot ever for the actor, especially because stunt actors cannot act as stand-ins in between cuts when dealing with long shots. Hemsworth said this:
The whole thing was by far the most exhausting shoot I've ever been a part of. Sam and I have worked together on Avengers films and I knew it was going to be full of all the talent he was going to bring to the table with actions and stunts, but he took it up to a whole new level that I hadn't experienced before. You know, you have Sam strapped to the bonnet of a car, diving off buildings with you in amongst fight sequences. The camera work has an energy for us as performers that's pure adrenaline. And exhaustion.
Extraction was written by Avengers: Endgame’s Joe Russo and produced by him and his brother Anthony. Sam Hargrave, the stunt coordinator for many Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War, Deadpool 2 and Endgame, makes his directorial debut with Extraction. As you can imagine, having a stunt coordinator helming an action project only ups the stakes. Just look at the John Wick franchise – it’s directed by longtime stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski.
Check out the trailer for Extraction ahead of its April 24 release:
The movie follows Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary who is hired to rescue the son of a crime lord who is kidnapped, played by Rudhraksh Jaiswal. The Russo Brothers are also teaming up with the MCU’s Spider-Man Tom Holland for Cherry. The novel adaptation will see the actor in a completely different role as an army medic that returns home from Iraq to a developing opioid addiction, which he begins to fuel through bank robberies.
Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more on Extraction, and check it out on Netflix on April 24.