Spider-Man 3 Is Coming, But Will Venom 2's Delay Affect The Threequel?

Because theaters have had to close down, Black Widow is among the many completed movies that have been delayed until daily life returns to normal. Originally Natasha Romanoff’s solo adventure was going to come out on May 1, but now it’s primed for November 6, the day that The Eternals was originally set for release. This has resulted in The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder all being pushed further back.