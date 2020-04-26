Daisy Ridley: 6 Marvel Characters The Star Wars Star Would Be Perfect To Play

Even though she would have to upgrade those faux golden locks to platinum, I would say that Daisy Ridley has a great shot at nailing Felicia Hardy’s criminal turned crimefighter alter ego who is essentially Marvel’s answer to Catwoman and a frequent collaborator, and romantic temptress, of Spider-Man. Now, perhaps my hang-up on Black Cat could have something to do with the fact that she is seen alongside the MCU’s own Spider-Man in those aforementioned promotional photos, but, even so, Daisy Ridley clearly has the range to pull off the Queens native’s spunky, rebellious, “Let’s use up these nine lives” kind of attitude.