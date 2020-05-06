Daisy Ridley's 10 Best Rey Moments In The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

Rey Hears The Jedi And Faces Emperor Palpatine In Rise Of Skywalker

As Rise of Skywalker reaches its finale, Rey confronts Palpatine where he reveals he wants her to kill him and take up the throne as the leader of the Sith. At first she gets some help from Kylo, but when he’s knocked away it’s all up to her. She watches the skies as the Resistance begins to fall, but she taps into the Force. She hears the voices of Jedis before her such as Obi-Wan, Anakin, Yoda and Mace Windu and rises up. She fights for “all the Jedi” in a final fight that leaves Palpatine helpless and nearly kills her. Kylo saves her this time from death, sacrificing himself, but allowing her to live on with her victory.