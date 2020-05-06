The Lighthouse And 13 Other Really Weird Movies Available To Stream

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

I finally caught The Lighthouse recently on Amazon Prime and despite my admiration for director Robert Eggers, my trust in Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, and my own self-caution to let go of any preconceived expectations, the film was still nothing that I could have ever been prepared for. With all due respect to it, there are few words I could conjure to properly describe it other than simply “weird,” which is not a word I like to use very often to describe a film, especially in relation to genres like sci-fi, horror, and fantasy because weird is kind of what they are going for, but there are some that really make an effort to earn that critique.