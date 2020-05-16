18 Steven Spielberg Movies Available For Streaming Right Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Ask anyone who the four heads of their Mount Rushmore of filmmaking legends would be and, more than likely, one of them will be Steven Spielberg. The man is responsible for a large chunk of the most exciting, shocking, and moving moments in cinematic history, from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to Schindler’s List among others, almost to the point at which he is synonymous with cinema itself, and many of those moments are right at your fingertips to be relived again with the Steven Spielberg movies streaming on some of the major platforms.