Les Miserables And Other Broadway Productions And Specials To Watch While You Wait For Hamilton

Les Miserables has a few recordings available to stream. One is Les Miserables: The 25th Anniversary Concert recording. This concert took place in 2010 and featured Alfie Boe, Norm Lewis, Nick Jonas, Samantha Barks, and Lea Salonga. Many of those who performed in Les Miserables over the years appeared in this version, either as a special part of the concert or reprising their roles. Another great one available is the 1995 recording: Les Miserables: The Dream Cast. It features performances by Colm Wilkinson, Lea Salonga, and Philip Quast.

How To Watch It: Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary is available to purchase on DVD, or to stream through Broadway HD. Les Miserables:The Dream Cast in Concert is available to purchase on DVD.