Deadpool Creator Clarifies Deadpool 3 Comments

Leave a Comment
While superhero movies are everywhere nowadays, certain franchises have managed to rise to the top as fan favorite and stand among the rest. One of the properties is Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool franchise, which broke new ground as an R-rated, fourth-wall breaking comic book romp. Deadpool 2 was another big success, so fans have been wondering when the threequel might arrive in theaters. But Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox made things far more complicated, as the House of Mouse will now decide if/when the Deadpool 3 gets made. Rob Liefeld created the character of Deadpool on the page, and he recently clarified some recent comments he made about Disney and the Deadpool threequel.
Rob Liefeld is always open about Deadpool's life on the page and screen, often using social media to directly communicate with the fans. He was recently quoted blaming Disney for the lack of progress on Deadpool 3, since there hasn't been any indication as to the franchise's future and the possibility of appearing in the MCU. Now Liefeld has further expanded upon his feelings on the matter, saying:
Do I know that there is no movement on a Deadpool 3 right now? I know that. Yes. And does that worry me? No. Not at all. What I did was I answered a question honestly. And what I learned this week is, just lie. Just tell people everything is lollipop and unicorns and rainbows and you’ll be better off in your life because people want to be lied to. Just because some guy goes, ‘Yeah, We’re still moving along’ that’s code for 'There’s nothing to see here.'
It looks Rob Liefeld's comments about Deadpool's future in theaters got a ton of attention online. And while he stands by his feelings about Disney having no plans to bring the highly anticipated sequel to life, he also explained that he's not worried about the movie getting made eventually.
Rob Liefeld's latest Deadpool 3 comments come to us from io9, as they caught up with the comic book visionary after his latest statement about the Deadpool sequel went viral. Liefeld still believes that no progress is being made on a threequel by Disney and 20th Century Pictures, and he doesn't seem to regret his comments. Although he admits that not being honest might make his life a little easier moving forward.
Considering how successful the first Deadpool movies were, it seems like an easy decision for Disney and the newly renamed 20th Century Pictures to move forward with a third movie or the planned X-Force spinoff. But there's been no indication for these plans, with the current state of the entertainment industry only further complicating things. Global health concerns have shut down film sets, shifting release dates for a variety of projects. As such, there's no telling when Ryan Reynolds and company might start work on the Deadpool franchise again.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Deadpool as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.