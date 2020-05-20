Game Of Thrones' Jason Momoa And Peter Dinklage Are Teaming Up For New Movie

The movie will see Peter Dinklage playing Van Helsing, the last in the long line of vampire hunters, who develops an uneasy partnership with Jason Momoa’s character, a vampire who’s sworn to never kill again. The two men run a scam where they go from town to town where Van Helsing pretends to kill the vampire for money. However, things get complicated when the vampire gets a real bounty on his head, resulting in them having to legitimately fight for their lives in this magic and monster-filled world.