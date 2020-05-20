Game Of Thrones' Jason Momoa And Peter Dinklage Are Teaming Up For New Movie

Leave a Comment
Game of Thrones was a welcome boost for both Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage’s careers, with the former appearing as Khal Drogo in Seasons 1 and 2, and the latter playing Tyrion Lannister throughout the entire series’ run. While the two actors never shared screen time with one another on the HBO show, it’s been announced that they’re teaming up for a vampire movie called Good Bad & Undead.
The movie will see Peter Dinklage playing Van Helsing, the last in the long line of vampire hunters, who develops an uneasy partnership with Jason Momoa’s character, a vampire who’s sworn to never kill again. The two men run a scam where they go from town to town where Van Helsing pretends to kill the vampire for money. However, things get complicated when the vampire gets a real bounty on his head, resulting in them having to legitimately fight for their lives in this magic and monster-filled world.
Deadline reports that Good Bad & Undead is described as “Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world,” referring to the author of 1897’s Dracula. The story is based on an original idea by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, and Palm Springs director Max Barbakow has been tapped to helm the feature. Along with starring in Good Bad & Undead, Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa will also produce.
In addition to his work on the Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti-led Palm Springs, which screened at the Sundance Film Festival and scored a $22 million acquisition deal by Neon and Hulu, Max Barbakow’s other credits include the short film The Duke and the documentary Mommy, I’m a Bastard!.
Considering how much attention Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa received for their respective roles on Game of Thrones, it’ll be interesting to see how these two perform opposite one another in Good Bad & Undead. Van Helsing was previously played by Hugh Jackman in the same-named 2004 movie, and there’s also the soon-to-conclude Syfy series Van Helsing, which follows Abraham’s descendent, Vanessa Van Helsing, fighting vampires in a post-apocalyptic world.
In addition to their time on Game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa have also both contributed to the superhero movie genre, with the former playing Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War, and the latter playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. It remains to be seen if we’ll see Dinklage reprise Eitri in the MCU, but Momoa is set to return as Arthur Curry in 2022’s Aquaman 2.
Peter Dinklage’s other notable credits from recent years include the Angry Birds movies, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and My Dinner with Hervé, and he’s attached to the upcoming film adaptation of the graphic novel Last Sons of America. As for Jason Momoa, he’s starred in the TV shows Frontier and See, and he’ll next be seen as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.
