Michelle Pfeiffer Has Been Spending Isolation Makeup-Free And Fans Are Loving It

So many need to be acknowledged for waging this war for us. Today I am wearing a t-shirt I made to honor the #NURSES & #DOCTORS on the front lines.???? Make a t-shirt and join us in honoring our heroes who are not able to shelter in place. I challenge @portiaderossi because she needs to take a break from cooking ????#covid_19 #NYC #weareallone. Instructions to make your shirt are on @daquan Instagram page. ?? #blessthenursesanddoctors Thank you @rona_pfeiffer for nominating me!