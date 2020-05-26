Young Spider-Man Fans Hospitalized After Letting Black Widow Bite Them In Hopes Of Getting Superpowers

Spider-Man is one of Marvel's most popular heroes, and Peter Parker's adventure as the web crawler has been adapted from the comics into various other forms of media. The character will continue to dominate pop culture in the coming years, particularly on the big screen. Tom Holland is playing a live-action Spider-Man in the MCU, while Sony is developing its own cinematic universe with Spidey foes like Venom and Morbius. Finally, the animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won an Academy Award, and is expected to get a sequel in the next few years.