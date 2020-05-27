New Blumhouse Movie Is Heading To Streaming

Is anyone else screaming for a new horror flick? Since movie theaters closed down in March, many have missed out on catching the long-awaited The Hunt with an audience. On streaming, fans have been starved of any new entries for the genre, unless you stomached Netflix’s The Platform. Well, now Blumhouse has partnered with Amazon to bring Shana Feste’s Run Sweetheart Run to homes in lieu of delaying its theatrical release date any further.