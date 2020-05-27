New Blumhouse Movie Is Heading To Streaming

Leave a Comment
Is anyone else screaming for a new horror flick? Since movie theaters closed down in March, many have missed out on catching the long-awaited The Hunt with an audience. On streaming, fans have been starved of any new entries for the genre, unless you stomached Netflix’s The Platform. Well, now Blumhouse has partnered with Amazon to bring Shana Feste’s Run Sweetheart Run to homes in lieu of delaying its theatrical release date any further.
Run Sweetheart Run debuted at Sundance earlier this year to positive reviews and was set to hit theaters on May 8. The latest Blumhouse production has been acquired by Amazon Studios to be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video for an undisclosed date. The horror film stars Charlie’s Angels breakout star Ella Balinska and Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk, as a couple set up on a blind date.
Balinska’s Shari is a single mom who decides to get back into the dating game when her boss sets her up with Pilou Asbæk’s charming Ethan. The date goes sideways when Ethan gets violent and Shari must navigate the Los Angeles streets on foot while being pursued by him. Run Sweetheart Run also includes The Maze Runner’s Aml Ameen, Breaking Bad’s Betsy Brandt and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’s Clark Gregg.
The upcoming Prime Video release follows the wave of “woke” horror Jordan Peele’s Get Out championed when he injected clever social commentary with thrills in the Best Picture nominee. Run Sweetheart Run tackles toxic masculinity and misogyny through the terrifying cat-and-mouse game between Shari and Ethan.
Shana Feste is the writer/director behind 2010’s Country Strong, 2014’s Endless Love and 2018’s Boundaries. The filmmaker called Run Sweetheart Run a “very personal story” despite audiences likely finding the protagonist’s experience “crazy.” The movie came off its January film festival premiere with a 71% Rotten Tomatoes score, and is described as “relentless,” “divisive” and “an atomic bomb full of social and political horror” by critics.
This Amazon acquisition follows the service previously scoring Dave Bautista family-comedy My Spy after its own theatrical release was disrupted by theater closures. More streaming services have been nabbing new releases as the 2020 calendar continues to shift around. Apple TV+ recently bought Tom Hanks’ WWII film Greyhound and The Lovebird exclusively hit Netflix last week after its April release could not happen, and it’s breaking big records.
Blumhouse has a slew of exciting horror films on the way, including remakes for The Thing and Dracula in the works, along with Halloween Kills and Paranormal Activity 7 coming within the year, as well as The Forever Purge arriving sometime in the near future. Stay tuned with us here on CinemaBlend for more updates on horror movies creeping your way in theaters and on streaming.